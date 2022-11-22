 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi HC seeks LG's stand on DDCD vice chairman Jasmine Shah's plea against sealing office

PTI
Nov 22, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST

Senior lawyer Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Shah, argued the petitioner was appointed pursuant to a decision of the Delhi cabinet and his appointment was coterminous with the term of the present government.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of the lieutenant governor on the Delhi government think tank DDCD's vice chairman Jasmine Shah's challenge to the order restraining him from discharging his duties and sealing his office.

Justice Yashwant Varma listed the case for further consideration on November 28 and asked the counsel appearing for the LG and other respondents to make submissions on that date.

Bearing in mind the question which arises, let the standing counsel appearing for respondents obtain instructions, the judge said.

Shah has challenged the November 17 order issued by Director (Planning), Delhi government, on the LG's request to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove him from the post of vice chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD), and pending such a decision, to restrain him from using his office space and withdraw the staff and facilities assigned to him.

Besides LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, the other respondents are Director (Planning), Chairman of DDCD i.e. the Delhi chief Minister and Sub Divisional Magistrate (Civil Lines).

Come back on Monday. We will hear this, said the court as it observed it will have to examine the scope of LG's power to pass the directions in question.