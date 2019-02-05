App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC seeks ED's response on middleman's plea challenging deportation

Deepak Talwar, in Enforcement Directorate custody after being deported from Dubai on January 31 , has challenged his deportation before the court.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
The Delhi High Court on February 5 sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar's plea challenging his detention after being brought here from Dubai.

Talwar, in Enforcement Directorate custody after being deported from Dubai on January 31 , has challenged his deportation before the court.

Talwar is wanted by the ED and the CBI in a case of misusing over Rs 90 crore taken through foreign funding route as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

He has been charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery and under various other sections of the FCRA for allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore worth of foreign funds meant for ambulances and other articles received by his NGO from Europe's leading missile manufacturing company.

Talwar was booked by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department charged him with tax evasion.
tags #CBI #Current Affairs #ED #India

