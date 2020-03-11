App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea for removal of fake news, hate speech circulated on social media

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also issued notice to Facebook, Google and Twitter on the plea which has sought details about the designated officers of these platforms.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Delhi High Court
File image: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court today sought the Centre's stand on a plea by BJP leader K N Govindacharya for removal of fake news and hate speech being circulated on social media and online platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also issued notice to Facebook, Google and Twitter on the plea which has sought details about the designated officers of these platforms.

The court will hear the matter on April 13.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi HC #fake news #Hate Speech #India #social media

