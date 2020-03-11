Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea for removal of fake news, hate speech circulated on social media

The Delhi High Court today sought the Centre's stand on a plea by BJP leader K N Govindacharya for removal of fake news and hate speech being circulated on social media and online platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also issued notice to Facebook, Google and Twitter on the plea which has sought details about the designated officers of these platforms.

The court will hear the matter on April 13.