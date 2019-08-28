App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on Shah Faesal's plea to give him copy of look out circular

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court on August 28 sought the response of the Centre on a plea of bureaucrat-turned politician Shah Faesal, who is currently detained in Srinagar, to give him a copy of the look out circular issued against him.

A bench of justices Manmohan and Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal asked the Central government to file its response on or before September 2 and listed it for hearing on September 3 along with a habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of Faesal, challenging his detention.

Feasal's counsel said they do not know the grounds on which the look out circular (LOC) was issued.

The counsel said LOC can only prevent him from travelling but it cannot justify his arrest and detention and there is "malafide" on the part of the central government.

related news

The former IAS officer claimed in his petition that he was on his way to Harvard University in the US for higher studies when he was illegally detained at the Delhi airport under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #India

