Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC seeks Centre, CBI response on PIL for probe into Gargi college molestation incident

A bench of justices G S Sistani and C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Centre and Central Bureau of Investigation on a plea filed by advocate M L Sharma.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and the CBI on a plea seeking a court-monitored probe by the agency into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at Delhi University's all-women Gargi College last week.

A bench of justices G S Sistani and C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Centre and Central Bureau of Investigation on a plea filed by advocate M L Sharma.

The plea was filed on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court declined to entertain the petition and asked the petitioner to move the high court.

Sharma has sought the preservation of all video recordings and CCTV camera footage of the college campus in his plea.

On February 6, a group of men broke into the Gargi College during the festival 'Reverie' and allegedly groped, harassed and molested the students who claimed that security officials stood watching.

The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal and alleged that security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 11:20 am

tags #CBI #Centre #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #Gargi College #India #PIL

