Delhi HC rules against limiting devotees at Nizamuddin Markaz citing no restrictions at other religious places

Representational image

The Delhi High Court on April 12 ruled against limiting the number of devotees allowed to enter the Nizamuddin Markaz at a time citing that no such restriction has been put on any other religious place.

The HC allowed the mosque inside Nizamuddin Markaz to open for prayers during Ramadan in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, reported The Indian Express. It rejected Government of India and Delhi Police’s plea to allow only 20 people out of a police-verified list of 200 devotees.

Justice Mukta Gupta observed: “It is an open place. They don’t have to have a fixed (number of) devotees when no other religious place has….”.

She added: “A 200-people list is not acceptable; that cannot be.”

The Delhi High Court has, however, said that a list of people managing the mosque may be submitted to the Station House Officer. The SHO will inspect the area to determine the number of devotees who can offer prayers inside without flouting social distancing norms.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Notably, Nizamudddin Markaz was dubbed a coronavirus hotspot after thousands of devotees had gathered there for a Tablighi Jamaat event.