Delhi HC quashes FIR against woman found possessing bullet at airport

The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR registered against a woman, from whose bag a bullet was found at the airport while she was travelling for her brother’s funeral. The court said the woman from Kerala has been able to make out a case that she was not conscious about the possession of the live ammunition.

”She has also stated on record that the cartridge did not belong to her. Furthermore, the petitioner was travelling for her brother’s funeral and was in a disturbed state of mind and therefore, the possession of the live ammunition was inadvertent and not deliberate,” Justice Jasmeet Singh said.

The high court agreed to quash the FIR lodged at Indira Gandhi International Airport Police Station in January 2020, under the Arms Act and all consequential proceedings emanating therefrom, subject to payment of Rs 25,000 costs to the Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee within four weeks.

The woman’s counsel submitted that she is a housewife and had come to Delhi to take a flight to Kolkata to attend her brother’s funeral. On January 2, 2020, when she was waiting for her flight, she was detained and one bullet and one empty case were detected in her hand baggage.

Following the recovery of the ammunition, a case was lodged against her under the Arms Act.

The woman approached the high court seeking quashing of the FIR on the ground that she had no knowledge about the ammunition and it did not belong to her.