App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Delhi HC junks PIL for rent waiver, slaps cost of Rs 10,000 on petitioner

The high court said a waiver of rent cannot be granted by the court as payment of rent is based on a contract between tenant and landlord and it ought to be kept in mind that even the landlords can be financially dependent on the rent.

PTI

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea seeking directions to waive rent payable by tenants during COVID-19 lockdown, saying it will be "extremely slow to interfere in contractual terms" between landlords and tenants.

The high court said a waiver of rent cannot be granted by the court as payment of rent is based on a contract between tenant and landlord and it ought to be kept in mind that even the landlords can be financially dependent on the rent.

While refusing to entertain the petition, the high court also imposed cost of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner-lawyer for "wasting judicial time" and said the plea was "thoroughly misconceived and baseless".

Close

It further said the petition was a "publicity interest litigation" and not in public interest.

related news

In its order delivered on June 15, but made available on Wednesday, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said it was not inclined to entertain the matter as it found that "it is an abuse of the process of the law".

"The powers/discretion for waiving off such consideration (rent) vests first with the landlords, who are contractually entitled to the same. This court will be extremely slow in interfering with the contractual terms..," the bench said.

It further said that the petition, by Gaurav Jain, proceeds on the presumption that tenants alone are suffering from financial hardship or economic consequences of the pandemic and resultant lockdown.

"However,  it ought to be kept in mind that even the landlords can be financially dependent on the rent," it added.

The high court also noted in its order that it had warned Jain, that if he presses the petition, it would be dismissed with costs.

"We cautioned the petitioner because he is a practicing lawyer. Despite that, the petitioner continued to address arguments wasting valuable judicial time.

"We deprecate this conduct of the petitioner. In view of the aforesaid observations of this court, we hereby dismiss this writ petition with costs of Rs 10,000," the bench said.

It directed that the amount be deposited with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority within four weeks of resumption of physical functioning of the courts.

The bench also said that the amount will be utilized for COVID relief and welfare measures.

Jain, in his plea, had sought waiver of rent payable by tenants during lockdown and that they be not evicted for not paying the same.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 06:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi High Court #India #Real Estate

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Will shortly take decision on conducting remaining exams of Class XII: CBSE to SC

Will shortly take decision on conducting remaining exams of Class XII: CBSE to SC

MPSC preliminary examination to be held on September 13

MPSC preliminary examination to be held on September 13

Crackdown during lockdown? 55 journalists targeted for their reportage during COVID-19 outbreak: Report

Crackdown during lockdown? 55 journalists targeted for their reportage during COVID-19 outbreak: Report

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.