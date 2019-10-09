App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC grants 2 more months to CBI to complete probe in Rakesh Asthana bribery case

The court passed the order while disposing of a plea by the CBI seeking extension of time to complete the probe in the case by six months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted two more months to the CBI to complete probe in a bribery case allegedly involving the agency's then special director Rakesh Asthana. Justice Vibhu Bakhru made it clear that no further time will be granted to the agency to complete the investigation in the case.

The court passed the order while disposing of a plea by the CBI seeking extension of time to complete the probe in the case by six months.

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, representing the CBI, said Letters Rogatory has been sent to the USA and UAE and the response is awaited due to which the investigation could not be completed.

He urged the court to grant three more months to complete the probe.

The plea was opposed by the counsel for the three accused -- Asthana, DSP Devender Kumar and businessman Manoj Prasad.

Asthana was booked on the allegations of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 12:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

