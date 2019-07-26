App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging auction of cricket players in IPL; imposes cost of Rs 25k

The court said no question of sale or purchase of a human being arises here and this was not a public interest litigation at all, rather it was a "Publicity Interest Litigation".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court on July 26 dismissed with a cost of Rs 25,000 a plea challenging auctioning and selling of cricket players as part of Indian Premier League (IPL), saying the petition was filed only for publicity.

The plea had sought direction to scrap or nullify and declare the "system of bidding/auctioning/selling of international human in the name of game as illegal".

The court said no question of sale or purchase of a human being arises here and this was not a public interest litigation at all, rather it was a "Publicity Interest Litigation".

Close

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and C Hari Shankar said the allegation of sale or auction as mentioned in the petition is "derogatory to national players".

The petition which was filed by Delhi resident Sudhir Sharma had sought action against the offenders, including team owners, for allegedly violating the law.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 02:00 pm

tags #cricket #India #Indian Premier League #Sports

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.