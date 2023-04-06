 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Delhi HC dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

The high court, while dismissing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's bail plea, said he is an influential person and may tamper with evidence. Jain, who was arrested on May 30 last year by the agency, is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Delhi HC dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of jailed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The high court, while dismissing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's bail plea, said he is an influential person and may tamper with evidence.  Jain, who was arrested on May 30 last year by the agency, is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also rejected the bail pleas of co-accused in the case -- Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The detailed order is awaited.