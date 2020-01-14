Delhi HC directs police to look into traffic restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch

The Kalindi Kunj stretch is vital as it connects Delhi, Faridabad and Noida and commuters are forced to take the DND Expressway and Ashram
The Delhi High Court on January 14 directed the city police to look into traffic restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which has been closed for a month due to protests against the amended Citizenship Act, while keeping in mind the larger public interest.
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the police to look into the issue while also keeping in mind maintenance of law and order.
The court passed the order while disposing of a PIL filed by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni seeking a direction to the Delhi Police Commissioner to lift restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh Stretch and Okhla underpass, which were closed on December 15, 2019 for ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC).
It was a temporary measure but has been extended from time to time.