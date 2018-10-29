App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 03:11 PM IST

Delhi HC directs CBI to maintain status quo on proceedings against special director Rakesh Asthana till November 1

A bench of Justice Najmi Waziri questioned the CBI for not filing reply to pleas of Asthana and another official seeking quashing of FIR in the matter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the CBI to maintain status quo on proceedings against its Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who was sent on leave by government till November 1.

A bench of Justice Najmi Waziri questioned the CBI for not filing reply to pleas of Asthana and another official seeking quashing of FIR in the matter.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 02:59 pm

