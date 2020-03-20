App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC declines to entertain comedian Kunal Kamra's plea against flying ban on him by airlines

The court said it was not going to entertain the matter as multiple causes of action had been raised in the petition.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Delhi High Court
File image: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court March 20 declined to entertain stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's plea challenging the flying ban imposed on him by Indigo, Vistara and other airlines for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on board a flight.

Justice Naveen Chawla disapproved of Kamra's behaviour on the flight and said it "cannot be permitted on an airline".

The court also declined Kamra's oral plea for an interim direction permitting him to fly on any of the airlines.

Close

The court said it was not going to entertain the matter as multiple causes of action had been raised in the petition.

related news

Noting that the court had made up its mind not to entertain the petition, Kamra's lawyers -- senior advocate Prashanto Sen and advocate Ujjwal Anand Sharma -- sought permission to withdraw the plea and approach the appellate authority against the three month flying ban by Indigo's internal committee.

The court said if there was a delay by the appellate authority in addressing their plea for an interim relief, the comedian can move the high court.

Kamra, in his plea, had challenged the February 27 decision of Indigo's internal committee which had reduced to three months his earlier six-month flying ban.

He had also challenged the earlier indefinite ban by the other airlines -- Air India, GoAir and Spicejet -- as well as the most recent one by Vistara on March 13, as now he has been barred from flying on all the five major carriers in India.

His lawyers, during the hearing, urged the court to consider lifting the ban with respect to any one airline as irreparable damage would be caused to him if he is unable to travel for a show, family occasion or a medical emergency, especially in the current scenario when due to coronavirus even rail travel has been restricted.

The court, however, declined to issue any interim directions saying the petition was not maintainable as there was an alternate remedy available -- of approaching the appellate authority -- and his behaviour in the flight was "not allowed".

Right at the outset, the court made it clear it was not inclined to entertain the matter as it did not approve of Kamra's conduct during the flight in question.

The court further said, "If an airline believes such behaviour cannot be allowed, then it cannot be."

The judge also said, "If you ask me, it is certainly not allowed. You cannot heckle passengers like this. Due to your actions, other passengers left their seats to come and see what was going on."

The court further said the petition had "mixed up" several causes of action, like challenging Indigo's internal committee decision and also Vistara's decision, leading to it becoming a "jumbo-mumbo".

"This petition appears to be interested in something else. If he was interested in flying, he would have come in a proper manner. It appears to be done to get publicity," the court said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India #Kunal Kamra

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.