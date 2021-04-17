MARKET NEWS

Delhi HC Chief Justice D N Patel tests COVID-19 positive

Earlier this week, three other judges of the Delhi High Court had tested COVID-19 positive and they were having mild symptoms and were in home isolation.

PTI
April 17, 2021 / 09:25 PM IST
Source: Bar and Bench

Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation, according to court sources. They said the chief justice is asymptomatic and is otherwise doing fine. They said the chief justice is asymptomatic and is otherwise doing fine.

Earlier this week, three other judges of the Delhi High Court had tested COVID-19 positive and they were having mild symptoms and were in home isolation. The Delhi High Court, which had resumed full-fledged physical hearing from March 15, decided to again adopt the virtual mode of proceedings from April 9 to April 23 in view of an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said about 24,000 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours and that hospital beds and oxygen were in short supply.
PTI
