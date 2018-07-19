Delhi HC blasts Kejriwal-led AAP govt over a school running under a tent for 40 years

The bizarre case of a school running under a tent came to light after activist Firoz Bakht Ahmed filed a PIL for highlighting the sad state of affairs of a school in Old Delhi. The school has been running under a tent for the past 40 years from the grounds of Eidgah after the demolition of the school building during Emergency.

The court has now given the AAP government and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) a deadline of four weeks to produce a plan on constructing a proper building for the school.

The PIL claimed that no action has been taken since 1976 despite the fact that the school was running under miserable conditions with ragged and tinned structure, as per a report in The Times of India.

The next hearing will be a detailed propaganda on August 27. Though the Delhi High Court has already ordered the Chief Secretary to put this land allotment issue before the LG, the AAP government has not taken any steady action and has been misguiding the panel that they are searching for ways to allot the land to minority schools which have no concrete structure.

The court had then directed DDA and the government to build a new school, adding that they must enhance the capacity of nearby schools to accommodate the children.

The acting bench of chief justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said “they won’t give any extra time to the authorities as this has already been delayed.”