App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 06:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC asks Centre to give records on allegation of YSR Cong leaders' phone tapping

The court made it clear that it was not issuing notice on the petition at this stage.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre to submit the records, if any, related to alleged tapping of phones of some YSR Congress party leaders and their associates who have filed a plea claiming that they have been placed under "illegal technical surveillance". Justice Najmi Waziri, who was hearing a plea by the party's former MP Y V Subba Reddy and five others including party chief Jaganmohan Reddy's personal and political assistants, granted time to the Centre to submit the relevant records and listed the matter for further hearing on March 19.

The court made it clear that it was not issuing notice on the petition at this stage.

It said if somebody is under surveillance, the reasons for it have to be covered under the provision of the Telegraph Act.

During the hearing, central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul submitted that he would like to assist the court with reference to the relevant records.

related news

He also said the petitioners had given a representation to the central government which has been forwarded to the state government as the grievance is against the Andhra Pradesh government.

In the plea, Reddy sought the court's direction to authorities, including Ministries of Telecommunication and Home Affairs, Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home) of Andhra Pradesh, and mobile service providers to explain under what circumstances they have been put under technical surveillance.

It sought "necessary action under relevant provisions of law against the authorities, responsible for unauthorisedly intercepting their telephone".

The petition also sought direction to the authorities to forthwith suspend the action of placing them under surveillance.

It said secretly listening or recording a communication in order to get information about other activities is morally wrong and it constitutes a serious invasion of an individual's privacy.

The plea said that a representation was made to the Ministry of Home Affairs in December last year with a request to direct the organisations to forthwith remove the petitioners' numbers from the unauthorised surveillance and also sought an impartial and independent probe into the incident.

The authorities have neither replied nor have taken any action against those involved in the activities, it claimed.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India #YSR Congress

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.