App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC asks Centre to examine whether to restrain Google from uploading Indian maps

The court said the government can issue necessary directions to Google India in accordance with the law if required.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court directed the Centre on July 24 to examine whether Google should be restrained from uploading maps of India, including defence installations, on its web service.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the directions while disposing a plea moved by a lawyer, Kisalaya Shukla, who has contended that defence establishments that are closed for public are easily accessible through satellite images uploaded on Google Earth.

In the petition, the lawyer has said only the Indian government had the right to provide detailed maps of the country. The plea also sought directions to the government to make available to the citizens its indigenous navigation system -- NavIC -- so that people do not to depend on similar services provided by private entities.

Close

The bench asked the Union government to treat the petition as a representation and consider whether it was necessary to restrain Google India from publishing the detailed maps of India as was sought in the plea.

related news

The court said the government can issue necessary directions to Google India in accordance with the law if required.

The lawyer claimed that the maps on Google were not only available to the general public, but also hostile nations.

He alleged that despite the central government denying permission to Google to make available its Street View service, it continues to upload panoramic view of all Indian cities and areas bordering the LoC with Pakistan.

Shukla also claimed that according to one of the terrorists in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Google images were used by them to study and do a reconnaissance of the city.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Google #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.