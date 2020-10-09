172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|delhi-hc-agrees-to-hear-pil-claiming-arnab-goswamis-reporting-of-sushant-singh-rajput-death-case-was-misleading-5945171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi HC agrees to hear PIL claiming Arnab Goswami's reporting of Sushant Singh Rajput death case was misleading

The plea has sought directions to the Centre to frame rules, regulations or guidelines to govern reporting or broadcasting of all news related to criminal investigations.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Delhi High Court on October 9 agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) where the petitioner alleged that journalist Arnab Goswami and his channel's reporting of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was "distorted and misleading”, India Today reported.

The PIL has also alleged that this resulted in the infringement of the right to fair trial of actor Rhea Chakraborty.

It has sought initiation of contempt of court proceedings against Goswami and his channel for the alleged "prejudicial reporting” of the Rajput death case.

The plea has sought directions to the Centre to frame rules, regulations or guidelines to govern reporting or broadcasting of all news related to criminal investigations.

The petition has alleged that the journalist and the TV channel are on a "witch hunt” against Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Rhea Chakraborty and are behaving as "judge, jury and executioner" to sway the public opinion against her.

"Interestingly, no investigating agency is probing any charge of murder in the present criminal investigation. Even the FIR registered by the Patna police on the complaint received by the father of the deceased (Rajput) is for abetment to suicide and other penal provisions. Moreover, as per the report of AIIMS, the cause of death is suicide and not murder,” the petition has claimed.

It has also sought a direction restraining the journalist and the channel from "publishing or broadcasting any information or news related to any criminal investigation in the name of investigative journalism and/or information received from anonymous sources”.

(With PTI Inputs)
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 07:57 pm

tags #Arnab Goswami #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India #Rhea Chakraborty #Sushant Singh Rajput

