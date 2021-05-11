Delhi has run out Covaxin stock for 18-44 age group, will be forced to halt vaccination drive

Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty

The Delhi government has said it has completely run out of Covaxin stock for the 18-44 age group, and will have to shut 125 vaccination centres in the city.

According to a presentation made by Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Atishi, for healthcare/frontline workers and those above 45 years, only 5 days' stock of Covaxin, and 4 days of Covishield are remaining.

Moreover, only three days' stock of Covishield is left for the 18-44 age group.

The Delhi government has to get more vaccines at the earliest. "Failing this, we will be forced to halt the vaccination programme in the national capital," she said as per a statement released by the party.

However, Atishi also said that the government is set to receive 2,67,690 doses of Covishield from the Centre by the evening of May 11. This will allow the government to inoculate those in the 18-45 age group for the next six days if delivered, she said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

What is the current status of the vaccination drive in Delhi?

The Delhi government has divided the vaccination programme into two categories. One, healthcare/frontline workers and those above 45 years, and second, those between 18-45 years of age.

As per the numbers shared by Atishi, the Delhi government received a total of 43,20,490 vaccines until May 11. Out of this, 39,22,000 of them have been used to innoculate those in category one., leaving about, 3,98,000 doses until May 11.

For category two, the Delhi government received nearly 5,50,000 doses. Of these, until the evening of May 10, 3,30,000 doses had already been used, leaving 2,19,000 doses as of May 11 morning.

"The speed of vaccination is undoubtedly increasing with each passing day in Delhi. However, until we do not have a sufficient number of vaccine doses, how can the people of Delhi be protected from the virus?" she asked.

Delhi also inoculated 1,39,261 people on May 10, making this the highest number of doses administered by the state.

"If we take into account the speed at which immunisation happened yesterday, and will happen at the same pace today also, for healthcare/frontline workers and those above 45 years, we have only 5 days of stock left of Covaxin, and 4 days stock left of Covishield," she said, adding that running out of Covaxin for those between 18 and 44 years is a matter of concern especially since it forced the closure of 125 centres in the region due to unavailability.

Of the 1,39,261 doses inoculated on May 10, the first doses accounted for 92,926.

Of these, 983 healthcare workers had their first shots yesterday, 3,500 frontline workers got their first dose, and approximately 24,000 first doses were given to those above 45 years.

As for those between 18 and 45 years, 64,000 first doses were administered and the number of second doses administered yesterday was 46,335.