Delhi has hit peak of third wave of COVID-19, cases to come down soon: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the national capital has hit the peak of the third wave of COVID-19 and the number of cases suggests it is the worst so far.

The government has increased the number of beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Delhi, but there is no plan to rope in hotels and banquet halls, the minister said.

"The third wave of COVID-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon," Jain said.