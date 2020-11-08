172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|delhi-has-hit-peak-of-third-wave-of-covid-19-cases-to-come-down-soon-health-minister-satyendar-jain-6087431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

Last Updated : Nov 08, 2020 11:31 AM IST

Delhi has hit peak of third wave of COVID-19, cases to come down soon: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

The government has increased the number of beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Delhi, but there is no plan to rope in hotels and banquet halls, the minister said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the national capital has hit the peak of the third wave of COVID-19 and the number of cases suggests it is the worst so far.

"The third wave of COVID-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon," Jain said.
