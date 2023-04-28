 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi, Haryana officials to work in coordination to clean Yamuna, says L-G office

Apr 28, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

Officials of Delhi and neighbouring Haryana will coordinate among themselves to enhance the impact of the efforts being made at the government level for cleaning and rejuvenating the Yamuna river, according to a statement.

The statement from the Delhi lieutenant general’s office said officials of the two states on Thursday attended the meeting of a high-level committee set up by the National Green Tribunal for the rejuvenation of the river.

The meeting came following several rounds of discussions between Delhi L-G VK Saxena and Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar. Saxena who chaired Thursday’s meeting described the rejuvenation of the Yamuna as a national mission and asked officials of the two states to proactively cooperate to achieve the goal.

It was decided that Haryana officials will attend the meetings of the high-level committee and carry out directions in coordination with their Delhi counterparts, the statement said.The meeting saw discussions being held on various aspects of pollution in the Yamuna river in Haryana and Delhi.