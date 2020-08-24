172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|delhi-govt-working-on-online-hospital-management-system-to-do-away-with-long-queues-arvind-kejriwal-5747571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 02:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt working on online hospital management system to do away with long queues: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI

Work is underway on the Delhi government's hospital management information system, and it will be completed within a year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Launching a mobile application and a web-based online OPD registration and appointment system of the Dada Dev maternity hospital through video-conferencing, the chief minister said other hospitals should also adopt the system.

"Women patients will no longer need to wait in long queues and now, can register and get doctors' appointment through this app. There should be no crowding in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and social distancing needs to be maintained," he said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government was integrating its hospitals, Mohalla clinics and polyclinics through the hospital management information system (HMIS), and the process will be completed within a year.

Once established, the HMIS will do away with long queues and crowds at the government hospitals, he said.

The chief minister also said the bed capacity at the Dada Dev hospital was being increased from 106 to 281, and this would be completed soon.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 02:00 pm

