Delhi govt will recommend names of doctors, healthcare workers for Padma awards to Centre: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
July 27, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST
The Delhi government will recommend the names of doctors and health workers, who fought against the Covid pandemic, to the Centre for the Padma awards this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

A search and screening committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will take a final call on the recommendations received from the people and will send them to the central government.

"We want the doctors and health workers to be felicitated with the Padma awards in recognition of their work and a gesture of gratitude towards them,” Kejriwal said.

"Many doctors and health workers contracted Covid and lost their lives while saving people from the virus. The whole country and humanity is indebted to them,” he added.
first published: Jul 27, 2021 01:02 pm

