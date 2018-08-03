Delhi govt welcomes SC order allowing procurement of 500 standard-floor buses

The Delhi government today welcomed the Supreme Court order allowing it to procure 500 standard-floor buses to improve the public transport in the national capital.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted, "Welcome decision by the Hon'ble Supreme Court allowing the Delhi govt to procure 500 standard floor buses. There is an urgent need to augment environment-friendly public transport in Delhi."

The apex court said it was only an interim measure.

The Delhi government assured the court that hydraulic lifts would be installed in these buses for the benefit of differently-abled persons.

A proposal of the transport department to procure 1,000 buses each for DTC and Cluster scheme had run into rough weather with the Delhi High Court staying the implementation of the decision on June 1 on the ground that they were not disabled-friendly.

The Delhi government challenged the decision in the apex court.

Later in June, in view of the high court's decision, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board decided to add 500 low-floor buses to its fleet.

Last month, the AAP government had told the apex court that Delhi faced an acute shortage of public transport as only 5,554 buses against the required number of 11,000 vehicles are plying in the national capital.