Delhi govt unlikely to allow opening of private liquor shops in city

The Delhi government is unlikely to allow opening of around 400 private liquor shops in the national capital as they cannot operate in accordance with the lockdown relaxation guidelines by the home ministry, sources said on Sunday.

Although 200 state-run liquor shops located outside COVID-19 containment zones have been permitted to open, outlets owned privately are yet to open in the city.

Earlier this month, the government had ordered officials to identify L-7 license liquor shops, run by private individuals, and fulfil conditions laid down by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sources said that officials conducted field inspection of such shops in the city and have submitted a report.

"No private liquor shops will be allowed to open in Delhi as they do not fulfil the conditions," sources told PTI.

There are around 400 private liquor shops in the national capital while another 400 are government-run outlets. The Delhi government earns Rs 5,000 crore annually from liquor sales.

Recently, the government introduced an e-token system under which customers are given specific time for purchasing alcohol so that there is no violation of social distancing norms by people queuing up outside state-run liquor stores.

The e-token is sent on mobile phones of registered people. The new system was introduced on Thursday in the wake of long queues outside liquor vends and people not following social distancing norms there.