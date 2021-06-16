Delhi govt to train 5,000 youths as health assistants for possible third wave of COVID-19: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government has prepared a plan to deal with the scarcity of medical and paramedical staff in possible "third wave" of COVID-19 after the state faced a deadly second wave of the infection. The plan includes training 5,000 youths in Delhi as health assistants.

Addressing a digital press conference on June 16, Kejriwal said that these youths will be trained by the IP University for two weeks each. They will be given basic training in nursing, paramedics, life-saving, first aid and home care at Delhi's nine major medical institutes, he said.

Known as community nursing assistants, they will work as assistants of doctors and nurses after completing their mandatory training, the chief minister said.

Those who are interested can fill the application form online between June 17 and June 28. Eligible candidates for the training should have cleared at least class 12. The minimum age requirement is 18 years, said Kejriwal. Online applications for training will be received on a first-come, first-served basis.

The training will start from June 28 in batches of 500 candidates.

The health assistants will be roped in whenever their services are required during the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. They will be paid according to the number of days they work, he said.

Delhi recorded 228 Covid cases and 12 fatalities on June 15, the lowest since April 3, while the positivity rate was at 0.32 percent, according to the health bulletin. The fresh infections and positivity rate on the day saw a slight increase from the previous day's figures. The national capital had recorded 131 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February 22, and 16 fatalities on June 14, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.22 percent.

With the positivity rate remaining below one percent for two weeks, the Delhi government had on June 13 announced the partial lifting of curbs on restaurants and weekly markets from June 14.