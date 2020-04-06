App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt to scale up testing for coronavirus: CM Kejriwal

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said the Delhi government had placed orders for one lakh testing kits and these are expected to be procured by Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government has decided to conduct large-scale testing for coronavirus so that infected people are identified and isolated at the earliest, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday.

The chief minister said that in the last few days, cases of coronavirus have suddenly spiked in Delhi and one of the reasons behind that is the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizammuddin. Scaling up of testing will ensure containment of the deadly disease in the national capital, he asserted.

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said the Delhi government had placed orders for one lakh testing kits and these are expected to be procured by Friday.

Close

He said the total number of cases in Delhi has reached 523, of which 330 are from the Nizamuddin Markaz, which has emerged as a major hotspot for the infection.

related news

One person has died in the city due to the disease since Sunday evening, taking the total number of fatalities so far to 10, while 20 fresh cases, including 10 from the markaz, have been reported, Kejriwal said.

"Our testing capacity around March 25 was 100-125 people per day, which increased to 500 people per day after April 1. We are now reaching a capacity of around 1,000 tests per day," he said.

Kejriwal said the government was getting testing kits and the number of tests for the virus had increased.

He said 25 coronavirus patients were currently in ICU and eight on ventilator support, while the remaining were stable.

The chief minister added that the Centre had allotted 27,000 PPE kits for Delhi and he was thankful for that.

He said people who have applied for ration cards online can get their rations from 421 schools from Tuesday.

On Sunday, the government served lunch to around 6.9 lakh people and dinner to around 6.94 lakh people in the city, the chief minister said.

"I want to assure you that we would not let anyone in Delhi suffer from hunger. I want to thank the people, NGOs and civil society organisations, who are distributing food packets in different areas in their capacity," he added.

"We are providing 7.5 kilograms of rations per person to around 71 lakh ration card holders for free.

"From Tuesday, we will start providing rations to 10 lakh poor people who do not have ration cards. Each of them will be provided 5 kg rations," Kejriwal said.

Rations to people not having ration cards will be distributed from 421 schools, he added.

"Crowding should be avoided otherwise the purpose of the lockdown will not be served.

"It is the responsibility of the MPs, MLAs and councilors to ensure social distancing during ration distribution," the chief minister said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.