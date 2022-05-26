Delhi govt to provide incentive to buyers of electric cycles

Representative image (PC-Shutterstock)

The Delhi government has brought in a scheme under which financial incentive will be provided to those buying electric cycles.

The demand incentive shall be applicable for the first 10,000 e-cycles, both passenger and cargo, it said.

According to the scheme guidelines, e-cycle buyers will get a purchase incentive of 25 per cent of the price with a cap of maximum Rs 5,500 a piece. An additional incentive of Rs 2,000 will be given to the first 1,000 individual owners of e-cycles.

E-cargo cycles will be eligible for a purchase incentive of 33 per cent of the price (not exceeding Rs 15,000 per vehicle).

"The applicable demand incentives shall be available for buyers (individuals and businesses) in the form of reimbursement which will be credited to the accounts of owners by the Transport Department, based on claims made by the buyer through the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) or dealer after the purchase of the e-cycles," it said.

The application for incentive shall be made through an online platform by the OEM or dealer on behalf of the buyer and shall be credited within seven working days to the bank account of the buyer.

The demand incentives shall be payable to individual beneficiaries as well as businesses with a valid GST registration.

E-cargo cycles will also be eligible for a scrapping incentive of up to Rs 3000 per e-cycle under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, against scrapping of old ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles.

The scrapping incentive will be given in case of the ICE vehicle being scrapped through someone authorised by the Transport Department and shall be subject to a matching contribution made by the OEM or dealer at the time of sale of the e-cycle(s).

As for the OEMs intending to seek approval of their e-cycles under the policy, they will be required to register themselves with the EV Cell of the Transport Department.

The application will be processed within five working days and if found in order, the registration of OEM and eligible e-cycle models will be confirmed.

The policy stated that a unique “model code” will be generated for every eligible e-cycle model.

The guidelines state that the OEMs shall be responsible to upload production (or dispatched) data for Delhi each month, on the digital portal provided by the Transport Department.

The dealers of each approved OEM are expected to provide all information about the eligible e-cycle models approved under Delhi EV Policy and the applicable demand and scrapping incentives at the time of sale to the consumer.

It also stated that each dealer at the time of sale of vehicle to the user will collect information from the purchaser and shall also preserve one copy of all documents safely for at least three years from the date of sale.

The OEM or dealer will have to enter the ‘unique frame number’ on an online application/software, which will enable the incentive amount to be calculated automatically.

"In case of individual buyer, the name of the sale's invoice should be strictly as per the name in Aadhaar and in case, the name of the purchaser does not match with his/her Aadhaar, he/she may be advised by the OEM or dealer to seek correction before application of incentive. Dealers will advise individual buyers to maintain/activate Aadhaar-linked bank account for disbursal of incentive directly into their account," it said.

For a purchaser of an EV who wants to scrap their existing ICE vehicle, they will have to visit a dealer engaged in the sales of e-cycles and provide his/her old ICE vehicle along with Registration Certificate (RC).

The dealer shall accept the vehicle and RC from the e-cycle purchaser and will file an application on behalf of the buyer to the respective RTO requesting for the ICE vehicle to be scrapped and de-registered.

The RTO will render a ‘No-Objection Certificate’ (NOC) to the dealer once the application is scrutinized for no-dues on the vehicle. The scraping incentive will be paid with purchase incentive and the dealer will be responsible for scrapping of the vehicle.

The dealer will then present the NOC along with the original RC of the vehicle and the vehicle to be scrapped to an authorized scrapper at the time of scrapping.

The dealer will then receive a 'scrapping certificate', a piece of the chassis with an identification number and a CD evidencing the scrapping from the authorized scrapper, it said.

Further, the dealer will provide the Scrapping Certificate, CD, piece of chassis and RC to the RTO as evidence of scrapping and will then receive a final Scrapping Certificate and confirmation of de-registration from the RTO.





