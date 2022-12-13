Delhi govt to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from January 1

Medical staff take off their protective gear after their shift ends, at a testing center for the novel coronavirus disease of COVID-19 in Daegu, South Korea on March 3, 2020 (Reuters)

The Delhi government will provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost at its hospitals and health centres from January 1, sources said on Tuesday.

The number of medical tests provided free of cost by the Delhi government at present is 212, they said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given nod to a health department proposal for making 238 more tests free of cost at hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, the sources in the government said.

The facility will be available to the people of Delhi, they said.