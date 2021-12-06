Delhi govt to organise international level stage play on life of BR Ambedkar: Arvind Kejriwal

File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

The Delhi government will hold an international level stage play based on the life of Babasaheb BR Ambedkar at the JLN Stadium on January 5, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Paying tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary, Kejriwal said the play will be staged by well-known actors with international level production.

There will be 50 shows and the entry will be free for people, he said.

"It will not be an exaggeration to say that Babasaheb Ambedkar was the most educated Indian. He got masters degrees in 65 subjects and completed two doctorates. He also knew nine languages and maintained a personal library of 50,000 books," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister also asserted that he will fulfil Ambedkar’s dream of educating every poor child in the country. India’s first law minister and the architect of the country’s Constitution, Ambedkar worked tirelessly for social reforms and the emancipation of the most downtrodden sections of society. He passed away in 1956.