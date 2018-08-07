App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt to increase MLA LAD fund from Rs 4 cr to 10 cr

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government today approved a proposal to increase the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) fund from Rs 4 crore to 10 crore annually.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Informing the Delhi Assembly about the Cabinet's decision, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said it was a demand of every legislator to increase the MLA LAD fund.

"The Cabinet has decided to increase the MLA LAD fund from the existing Rs 4 crore to Rs 10 crore in a year," Sisodia told the Assembly on the second day of the Monsoon Session.

related news

It was a good example of decentralisation of funds and functioning, he said, adding the Delhi government is the first of its kind in the country which wants to ensure local development through MLAs from different parties.

"The utilisation of MLA LAD funds is at the discretion of legislators and can be used for any purpose or local project," Sisodia said.

Asked about problems faced by legislators in spending funds, Sisodia said the Cabinet has also given power to the Urban Development minister to make minor changes in guidelines meant for the MLA LAD fund.

In Delhi, an MLA currently gets Rs 4 crore in a year to execute various works in his or her constituency.

Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain said the Cabinet's decision will be implemented by this year.

Sisodia said the Cabinet has also approved another proposal to set up a foreign language academy in the national capital, apart from several Indian language academies like Telugu, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Gujarati, among others.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 06:28 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.