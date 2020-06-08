App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt to hold meeting to assess if there is community transmission of COVID-19 in city

On Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital reached around the 28,900-mark, with 1,282 fresh infections in a day while the death toll climbed to 812.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on Tuesday to assess whether there is community transmission of COVID-19 in the national capital. Addressing an online media briefing, Sisodia said if community transmission of the virus was taking place in Delhi, the AAP government would have to change its strategy accordingly to deal with the situation.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is the vice-chairman of the DDMA, has authorised his deputy, Sisodia, to attend this meeting on his behalf. Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever.

"There will be an important meeting of the state disaster management authority on Tuesday. Experts will also attend it.

"If community transmission is ascertained at the meeting tomorrow, we will have to change our strategy accordingly," Sisodia said.

There are 17,125 active cases, while 10,999 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the national capital.

Maharashtra(85,975 cases), Tamil Nadu(30,152), Delhi(28,936), Gujarat (20,097) and Rajasthan (10,599) were the five worst affected states. Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh inched towards the 10,000 mark.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 05:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Manish Sisodia

