MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi govt to help trace farmers missing from protest sites: CM Arvind Kejriwal

A delegation from the legal team of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha met Kejriwal and presented him a list of 29 missing farmers. It also demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged "conspiracy against the farmers' protest" and a medical board to examine those in jail.

PTI
February 03, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST
File image

File image


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government will help trace the farmers missing from protest sites and if the need arises, he will approach the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre.

Kejirwal said that the Delhi government will also release a list of 115 persons lodged in different jails in connection with the January 26 violence.
 "We are releasing a list of 115 protesters who were arrested by police in relation to the Republic Day incident and are in different jails in the city. Our government will make every effort to trace the protesters who are missing and I will even speak to the Lt Governor and the central government if the need arises," he said at a press conference.

A delegation from the legal team of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha met Kejriwal and presented him a list of 29 missing farmers. It also demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged "conspiracy against the farmers' protest" and a medical board to examine those in jail.

The chief minister, however, did not comment on the demand for judicial inquiry.

PTI
TAGS: #agriculture reform laws #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #farm reform laws #Farmers protest #India
first published: Feb 3, 2021 01:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What the Union Budget 2021 means for you and your money

Simply Save | What the Union Budget 2021 means for you and your money

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.