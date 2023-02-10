Delhi govt succeeds in identifying air pollution sources on real-time: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government's attempt to identify sources of air pollution on a real-time basis has started showing results.
Referring to a media report that said pollution levels in Delhi's Anand Vihar improved significantly after interventions by the environment department in November 2022, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has been using the "best technology" and "best brains" for it.
Taking to Twitter, he said, "Our latest attempt to identify sources of pollution on a realtime basis has started showing results. Such an exercise is happening for the first time in India. We are using the best technology and the best brains."
Earlier, the Economic Survey for 2022-23 that was tabled in Parliament on January 31 said the number of good, satisfactory and moderate days increased to 197 in 2021 as compared to 108 in 2016.