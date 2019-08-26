App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 05:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt sets aside Rs 290 crore for free ride to women in buses, metro

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had, in his Independence Day address, announced that rides on DTC and cluster buses would be free for women from October 29.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi assembly on August 26 passed the government's supplementary demands for grants of Rs 290 crore for free travel for women passengers in buses and metro trains.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also tabled a proposal of supplementary demands for grants of Rs 142 crore to fund deployment of marshals in buses and Rs 47 crore for the regional rapid transit system corridors, which were approved with a voice of votes.

According to the supplementary demands for grants tabled by Sisodia, the government has set aside Rs 140 crore for free travel for women in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and cluster buses, while Rs 150 crore in metro trains.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had, in his Independence Day address, announced that rides on DTC and cluster buses would be free for women from October 29.

Sisodia said the free-ride scheme would be implemented soon in the public transport buses, but it would take some time in case of metro trains as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had to make preparations for it.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #India

