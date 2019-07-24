App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt sends 12 suggestions to Centre to regularise unauthorised colonies: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said the central government should allow registry of properties in these colonies at the earliest, relying on the satellite images to fix boundaries in unauthorised colonies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government has sent 12 suggestions to regularise unauthorised colonies to the Centre, including the new cutoff date of March, 2019 for ownership rights instead of January 1, 2015 and allowing mixed land use, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on July 24.

Kejriwal said the central government should allow registry of properties in these colonies at the earliest, relying on the satellite images to fix boundaries in unauthorised colonies.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said that in the first phase, 1,797 unauthorised colonies will be regularised and in second phase, rest of colonies will be regularised.

"We have accepted all conditions of the Centre to regularise unauthorised colonies. We have also sent our 12 suggestions to the Centre," he also said.

On July 23, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that it would issue an order to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi within a month.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on July 23 termed as "incorrect" Kejriwal's claim that the Centre has approved the Delhi government's proposal on the issue sent in November, 2015.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 06:06 pm

