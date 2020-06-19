App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 05:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt seeks volunteers to fight coronavirus pandemic

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to NGOs and individuals to join the fight against COVID-19 in large numbers.

PTI

In view of surging COVID-19 cases in the city, the Delhi government will rope in NGOs, civil society organisations, NCC and NSS cadets and scouts for survey of coronavirus suspects, and surveillance and management of isolation cases.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to NGOs and individuals to join the fight against COVID-19 in large numbers.

"Delhi will fight Corona together. I appeal to all NGOs and individuals to join in this effort on a large scale," he tweeted.

Close

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said in an order issued on Thursday that a web portal and dashboard will be developed for registration of NGOs, civil society organisations and individual volunteers for helping the district administration.

related news

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The volunteers need to be at least 18 years of age, physically fit and free from COVID-19.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital was close to the 50,000-mark on Thursday, while the death toll has mounted to 1,969, authorities said.

"Considering the rising number of COVID-19 in NCT of Delhi, it has been felt necessary to involve NGOs, CSOs, individual volunteers, NCC cadets, NSS cadets, scouts etc for survey of COVID suspect cases, and surveillance and management of isolation cases and to establish a government-NGO coordination," said the order.

The volunteers and cadets may also be deployed in helpline assistance, looking after senior citizen and assisting at hospitals.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may also register to work as volunteers and the concerned district administration may use their services for confidence building among people, said the order.

The district administration will obtain names and details of National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme cadets and scouts from respective organisation's headquarters, it said.

All NGOs, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), NCC and NSS cadets and individual volunteers will work under the supervision of concerned district surveillance officer or any other officer designated by the district magistrate. Orientation course and training will be imparted to them by the district administration.

A certificate of appreciation and participation will be given to each volunteer by the district magistrate in recognition of their services in fighting the virus.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India #NGOs

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

BMW to lay off 10,000 contract workers

BMW to lay off 10,000 contract workers

Life insurance sector to see growth coming back to normal levels in medium to long term: Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

Life insurance sector to see growth coming back to normal levels in medium to long term: Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

China publishes Beijing coronavirus genome data, officials suggest a European strain

China publishes Beijing coronavirus genome data, officials suggest a European strain

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.