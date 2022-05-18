 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi govt seeks report from civic bodies on demolition drives in national capital

PTI
May 18, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Addressing a virtual press conference on January 9, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stressed that the hospitalisation rate is low and that there will be no need for a lockdown if everyone wears a mask. (File image)

The Delhi government has sought a detailed report from the BJP-ruled civic bodies on the demolition drives being conducted by them across the city since April 1, officials sources said on Wednesday.

This comes days after a series of anti-encroachment drives were conducted by the three civic bodies in different parts of the city including Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Janakpuri among others.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday held a meeting with all AAP MLAs at his residence and asked them to oppose such demolition drives of the BJP-ruled municipalities.

Kejriwal had said the demolition drives in Delhi will render 63 lakh people homeless and that it will be the biggest destruction in Independent India, and accused the BJP of misusing power.

first published: May 18, 2022 09:50 am
