App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 10:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt revokes tree felling permission for NBCC's 3 projects in south Delhi

The decision to revoke tree felling permission will help in saving 2,276 trees from being cut by NBCC, said the Delhi Government statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

In a "big step", the Delhi government today revoked its permission given to the public sector construction firm NBCC for felling trees for its colony redevelopment projects in South Delhi. The government withdrew the tree felling permission granted to NBCC for colony redevelopment projects at Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar and East Kidwai Nagar, according to a Delhi government statement.

"A big step by Delhi government  to protect the lungs of Delhi. Delhi govt will embark upon massive tree plantation drive with active participation of people in coming weeks (sic)," tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The decision to revoke tree felling permission will help in saving 2,276 trees from being cut by NBCC, said the statement.

Environment and Forests Minister Imran Hussain said he had "strongly recommended" revoking the permission to NBCC in a file sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

related news

"The file was received on Tuesday. The LG accorded his approval to the minister's recommendation in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act 1994," said the statement.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had alleged that the central government's projects for redevelopment of seven South Delhi colonies will lead to felling of around 17,000 trees.

Hussain had cited "violations" committed by NBCC as the ground for recommending revocation of trees felling permission, said the statement.

“It is strongly recommended that tree cutting permission to the user agency may be revoked in all these General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies and penal action applicable as per law may be initiated,” the minister had stated in a letter to the LG.

A forest department inspection report had found that NBCC had committed "serious violations" including felling of 3,000 trees without compensatory plantation and providing no land for the purpose, added the statement.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 09:59 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.