you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2020 08:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt procuring oxygen cylinders, hospitals need not do it themselves: Govt order

The government had earlier this month directed medical directors of all the designated COVID-19 hospitals under the Delhi government to arrange oxygen supply for all hospital beds.

File image
File image

The Delhi government has said it is in the process of procuring oxygen cylinders and concentrators and directed hospitals under it to not procure them for COVID-19 patients, according to an official order.

The government had earlier this month directed medical directors of all the designated COVID-19 hospitals under the Delhi government to arrange oxygen supply for all hospital beds.

However, the government, in supersession of its earlier order, said on Saturday that hospitals may now not procure oxygen concentrators or cylinders.

"The Health Department is already in the process of procurement of 18,000 D-type cylinders, 3,000 B-type cylinders and around 3,000 oxygen concentrators centrally," the order said.

"The cylinders and concentrators will be procured shortly and will be allocated to the respective hospitals in a staggered manner as per their requirement and as per the receipt from suppliers," it said.

It is also directed that consumables and ancillary devices such as regulators, breathing circuits, masks, nasal prongs, cannulas, filters, flow metres, trolley stand etc. to make the oxygen cylinders operational may be procured by hospitals as per their need and stock position, it added.

First Published on Jun 21, 2020 08:45 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 21: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reach 1.28 lakh

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 4 lakh-mark, death toll at 13,254

International Yoga Day 2020 | Amid COVID-19, Yoga can help keep body fit and mine serene: President Ram Nath Kovind

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

