Delhi govt preparing 'Delhi Bazaar' web portal to help businessmen promote their products: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Hoping that the portal will boost Delhi’s revenue, gross domestic product and economy in a big way, Kejriwal said it is expected to be ready by August next year.

PTI
November 03, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST
File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

A 'Delhi Bazaar' web portal is being prepared for traders and industrialists to help them display their products and sell them not only domestically, but also abroad, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday on the eve of Diwali.

Hoping that the portal will boost Delhi’s revenue, gross domestic product and economy in a big way, Kejriwal said it is expected to be ready by August next year.

"Businessmen, traders, manufacturers, markets and shops will not only be able to display their products on this portal but also sell them in the city, country and even abroad," he said in a briefing.

The portal will also have virtual markets where people can go through shops, identify products of their choice and buy them. It will also host virtual exhibitions, the chief minister said.

Noting that there are crowds at markets because of festivals and people are being careless in following Covid norms, he asked them to maintain all precautions and wear masks.

Kejriwal invited people to perform Diwali pujan for wellbeing of the city along with him and his Cabinet colleagues at an event at 7 pm at the Thyagraj stadium on Thursday.
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Bazaar #India
first published: Nov 3, 2021 01:11 pm

