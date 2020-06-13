App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt plans 10,000-bed makeshift COVID-19 hospital under sprawling tent

The planned COVID-19 facility will come up at the south Delhi campus of spiritual organisation Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

PTI

The Delhi government is planning a 10,000-bed makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients under a sprawling tent in south Delhi to prepare for a projected surge in cases in the city.

The planned COVID-19 facility will come up at the south Delhi campus of spiritual organisation Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

The lush green campus is located near the Delhi-Haryana border. The COVID-19 facility, which will be 1,700 feet long and 700 feet wide, will have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each, said Vikas Sethi, secretary of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Bhati Mines.

This makeshift hospital will be the largest such facility in the city so far. The work is expected to be completed by June end, he said.

The metal tent has lights and fans installed. Coolers will be needed considering the heat. The medical staff can also be accommodated in a building in the campus, he added.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The spiritual organisation gave its approval for the makeshift hospital two-three days ago.

According to the Delhi government's estimates, coronavirus cases in the national capital are likely to breach the 5 lakh-mark by July end. Around one lakh beds will be needed for COVID-19 patients.

The city has a total 9,647 dedicated COVID-19 beds in state-run, central and private hospitals. Of these, 5,402 are occupied.

The Delhi government has also started the process to identify community halls and stadiums which can be converted into makeshift COVID-19 hospitals.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India

