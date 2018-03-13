Delhi govt orders food and civil supplies dept stop cancelling ration cards

In view of complaints about alleged violations of norms by officials, the Delhi government today directed the food and civil supplies department to stop the cancellation of existing ration cards and also the making of new ones immediately.

The directions were issued through an order by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain.

The department's commissioner has been directed to stop the process of cancelling existing ration cards and the making of new cards immediately till further orders.

There are 2,254 fair-price shops in the national capital from where food grains are distributed to card holders at subsidised rates.

In his order, the minister said that it has been brought to his notice by various MLAs, NGOs and general public that several names have been deleted from ration cards while over several thousand names have been added in the existing ration cards.

The order stated that according to complaints, thousands of ration cards have also been made in the last 2-3 months without following the due process of law such as issuance of notice, house verification, survey and due opportunity of being heard.

"It is being alleged that food and civil supplies department is not following proper procedure in the process of addition and deletion of names in the ration cards and is acting in arbitrary and malafide manner.

"In view of complaints, it is directed that the process of cancellation of existing ration cards and of new making ration cards may be stopped herewith immediately till further orders," Hussain said in his order.

He also said in case of any urgency for deletion or addition of names in ration cards, his approval should be sought.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had approved doorstep delivery of ration scheme, and sent it to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for his approval.