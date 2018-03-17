App
Mar 17, 2018 10:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt officials agree to hold meetings with AAP ministers

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Softening its stand on the chief secretary assault issue, a forum of Delhi government employees on Friday decided that officials will attend meetings called by AAP ministers in connection with the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.

Since the alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by some AAP MLAs at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence last month, all officials including IAS and DANICS officers have been boycotting meetings with cabinet ministers and maintaining written communication with them.

"In view of the Assembly Session, members of Joint Forum reiterated to work for the people and will attend to all duties via a vis Assembly proceedings including physical presence where necessitated," a statement issued by the Joint Forum of Delhi government employees said.

Prakash and other senior IAS officers had recently decided to attend cabinet meetings to ensure that people's works are not affected.

Before a cabinet meeting on February 27, the chief secretary had written to Kejriwal, saying that he and his fellow officers would attend the meeting of council of ministers on the budget session only on the assumption of officer's security.

"Will attend the meeting on the assumption that chief minister will ensure there is no physical attack and verbal assault on the officers," Prakash had said in the letter.

In solidarity with the Chief Secretary, all officials have been observing a five-minute silence during lunch time.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

