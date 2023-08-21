English
    Delhi govt officer, wife arrested in minor girl rape case

    Premoday Khakha has been accused of raping a minor girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, a senior police officer had earlier said. Khakha's wife also allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy.

    PTI
    August 21, 2023 / 05:32 PM IST
    The statement of the minor is also being recorded

    Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha accused of raping a minor girl has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier in the day ordered the Chief Secretary to suspend of the officer.

    The order issued by the Chief Secretary stated that a disciplinary proceeding against Khakha working in the Women and Child Development department on the post of assistant director was contemplated.

    ''...therefore in exercise of the powers conferred by sub rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Premoday Khakha, Assistant Director is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,'' stated the order.

    Khakha was arrested by Delhi Police along with his wife on Monday afternoon after questioning.

    According to the order, during the suspension period, the officer is not permitted to leave the WCD department headquarters without obtaining prior permission.

    The Chief Minister has also sought a report from Chief Secretary by 5 pm on the matter, officials said.

    Kejriwal had earlier in the day, while talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, also appealed the Delhi Police to immediately arrest the accused officer.

    ''I have ordered the chief secretary for suspension of the officer till the inquiry is pending. I have also sought a report from the chief secretary by the evening,'' he had said.

    The officer has been booked for allegedly raping his friend's minor daughter several times and impregnating her, police had said on Sunday.

    The girl was staying with the accused officer and his family at their house since her father died on October 1, 2020.

    first published: Aug 21, 2023 04:43 pm

