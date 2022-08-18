English
    Delhi govt modifies timings of goods vehicles on certain roads

    August 18, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST
    Representative image

    The Delhi government has modified the timings during which goods vehicles can ply on certain roads in the capital, according to a gazette notification. The gazette notification was published following Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's nod.

    Accoring to the notification, heavy and medium goods vehicles will not ply between 7 am to 11 pm on the Phirni road, Circular road and Najafgarh stretch, while there will be restrictions on movement of light goods vehicles (excluding three-wheeled) on the roads between 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 11 pm.

    Similarly, all types of goods vehicles will be prohibited to ply in and around the vicinity or roads of Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar, Kamla Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Vikas Marg, Sarojini Nagar, Green Park, Lajpat Nagar, Yusuf Sarai, Mahipalpur, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, main market sector - 10 in Dwarka between 12.30 pm to 8 pm, it said.

    Heavy, medium and light goods vehicles (excluding three-wheeled light goods vehicles) will not be allowed to ply on main Nangloi - Najafgarh road from Nangloi Chowk to Rishal Garden between 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 11 pm, it said.

    "This shall also be indicated by appropriate traffic signs placed or erected under section 116 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 at suitable places," said the notification.
