Delhi govt likely to provide power subsidy to victims of anti-Sikh riots, says AAP MLA

Delhi government is likely to provide power subsidy to victims of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, AAP legislator Jarnail Singh said. He said all the victims will be covered by the scheme under which full waiver will be given if they consume up to 400 units of electricity.

"Earlier, victims who lived in particular colonies were given the subsidy, but now even those who live at other places in the city will be included in it," said the Tilak Nagar MLA.

A survey to identify eligible beneficiaries of the scheme has been undertaken by the Revenue Department of the government, said a senior official.

The scheme will become operational after required amendments in the notification of the scheme for existing beneficiaries, he added.