Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 08:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt likely to provide power subsidy to victims of anti-Sikh riots, says AAP MLA

"Earlier, victims who lived in particular colonies were given the subsidy, but now even those who live at other places in the city will be included in it," said the Tilak Nagar MLA.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addressees a rally in Kalkaji, New Delhi. (Image: AAP, Twitter)
Delhi government is likely to provide power subsidy to victims of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, AAP legislator Jarnail Singh said. He said all the victims will be covered by the scheme under which full waiver will be given if they consume up to 400 units of electricity.

A survey to identify eligible beneficiaries of the scheme has been undertaken by the Revenue Department of the government, said a senior official.

The scheme will become operational after required amendments in the notification of the scheme for existing beneficiaries, he added.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 08:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

