Delhi govt lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from Jun 10, but raises VAT

Liquor in Delhi will be cheaper from June 10 as the AAP government on Sunday decided to withdraw '70 percent Special Corona Fee' on their sale in the national capital, an official said.

The government, however, increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20 percent to 25 percent, the official said.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The 'Special Corona Fee' was imposed last month on the Maximum Retail Price of liquor bottle as the government looked to earn additional revenue, hit badly due to the coronavirus lockdown.