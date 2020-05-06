App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt launches Twitter handle for addressing COVID-related queries, complaints

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has formed a team to monitor this Twitter handle. The team will gather live status of the situation in the government hospitals and provide authentic information on COVID-19, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched a Twitter handle for addressing COVID-19 related queries and complaints of the people. The handle @DelhiVsCorona will ensure authentic information about the disease and serve as a one-stop solution for all the COVID-19 related queries and complaints, the government said in a statement.

Close

"The team will also respond and solve the issues of patients and doctors in the Delhi government hospitals."

Twitter users can tag @DelhiVsCorona and tweet with their queries regarding ration, checkups, hospital-related queries or any other COVID-19 related questions, the statement read.

"The team of representatives will ensure swift and speedy action on the issues related to COVID-19 treatment raised on Twitter. This will help reduce panic and anxiety amongst the citizens of Delhi," added the statement.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 6, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Twitter

